Steve Largent will speak at Boys and Girls Club event

NFL Hall of Famer and former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Steve Largent will speak during the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley’s 15th annual Breakfast for Kids event April 21.
The breakfast is an RSVP-only event and will be at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. and the program will start at 8 a.m.
Largent will speak, along with Melva Prasil, the Don Poe Community Spirit Award Winner, and Mason Smith, the club’s Youth of the Year.
Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP by calling (208) 746-2301. Seating is limited.