Steering wayward semis off of 23rd Street

A tight turn onto a narrow residential street is creating what one neighbor has described as a dangerous bottleneck for semitrucks in East Lewiston.
Semitrucks frequently attempt a tricky turn north off East Main Street onto 23rd Street to reach an industrial area along Railroad Avenue bordered by Clearwater Paper on the east.
The results of their failed tries have damaged vehicles and inconvenienced neighbors, said Mike Bann, who has lived on 23rd Street with his wife for 30 years.
In a recent incident, a truck collided with a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck, a concrete retaining wall, and, coincidentally, a caution sign advising of a ban on trucks that are more than 25 feet long on the road, said Capt. Jeff Klone at the Lewiston Police Department.
“I don’t mean to be a thorn in someone’s paw, but this needs to be addressed,” Bann said.
City of Lewiston and Clearwater Paper officials are working on a variety of solutions.
The truck drivers who use the wrong route typically are from out of town, are unfamiliar with Lewiston and are relying on online Global Positioning System directions to reach their destinations, said Dustin Johnson, Lewiston’s public works director.
“We have reached out to the end-users to communicate to their delivery drivers not to use that route,” he said in an email. “We have submitted road map updates to Google to try and block that route from their mapping system.”
Clearwater Paper is taking similar steps, said Julia Joy, a spokesperson for the company in an email.
“While we don’t operate semitrucks, many independent carriers help supply and transport our products from our mill,” she said. “It’s very unfortunate that traffic mapping systems are creating this problem. … Now that we have learned about those issues, we plan to reach out to our third-party transportation suppliers to request they use established trucking routes.”
The city effort also involved installing at least two caution signs on 23rd Street just north of East Main about two years ago, including the one the truck collided with, Johnson said.
“I want (to prevent) them from even making that turn,” he said.
The issue isn’t limited to the tight turn from East Main. North of East Main Street, the street narrows to a single lane with another tight turn before it reaches Railroad Avenue. A warning sign is on the north and south side of the narrowest part of the street.
“It’s obviously not designed for (big trucks),” Klone said.
Trucks are supposed to access Railroad Avenue at its intersection with 18th Street and Levee Bypass, he said.
Exactly what more can be done to encourage that is something Johnson has staff examining.
One possibility could involve placing signs on East Main before the turn, he said.
“We’ll keep looking at it,” Johnson said. “We’ll keep working on it. … We have a continuous work order on it.”
Any improvements the city and Clearwater Paper make are overdue, Bann said.
The problem surfaced about six years ago, perhaps when GPS maps accessible online identified it as an option, he said
At least once every two weeks, Bann and his neighbors are outside helping truck drivers back onto Main Street, occasionally waking up in the middle of the night to do so.
In some cases, the trucks block driveways, making it hard for people to get to work on time. Bann worries about maintenance crews that work on rail cars close to 23rd Street or others getting injured.