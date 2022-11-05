Steering wayward semis off of 23rd Street

A tow truck (left) assists a truck stuck at 23rd and Railroad Avenue off of East Main Street on Monday in Lewiston. The semi had broken an axle.

 August Frank/Tribune

A tight turn onto a narrow residential street is creating what one neighbor has described as a dangerous bottleneck for semitrucks in East Lewiston.

Semitrucks frequently attempt a tricky turn north off East Main Street onto 23rd Street to reach an industrial area along Railroad Avenue bordered by Clearwater Paper on the east.

Tags

Recommended for you