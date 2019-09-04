Steering him in the right direction

Colin Wolfe, of Wenatchee, Wash., wrestles his steer over in 6.3 seconds during slack action at the 85th Lewiston Roundup on Tuesday. The Roundup continues with performances every night through Saturday.
