ASOTIN — A Snake River Road project hit a snag Monday when Asotin County officials rejected all of the bids.
Plans to trim back rocks on a narrow stretch of the road about 6 miles south of Asotin are on hold until next year, the commissioners said. The lowest bid from five interested companies was about $800,000 more than the engineer’s estimate of $1.8 million.
Because of projected revenue shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials agreed Asotin County is not in a position to cover the difference. Instead, the “Cliffs Project” will likely go back out for bids in February.
Public Works Director Dustin Johnson said it’s a complicated project because rock bluffs are on one side of the road, and the Snake River is on the other. Work must be completed when the water is low, which presents a narrow time frame.
“Our plan is to go back to the design engineer and work out all of the kinks,” Johnson said.
The project, which was slated to begin in September, is geared toward bringing the road up to current safety standards, and is expected to take five or six months, once work begins.
Rock excavation and retaining walls are part of the plan, along with installing guardrail and rehabilitating the pavement. The goal is to widen the road, stabilize rock slopes and smooth curves along the well-used access route to the Hells Canyon Recreation Area.
Last year, the project was delayed because of additional requirements from the state to complete a conditional-use permit for the retaining wall portion of the plan.
The commissioners thanked Johnson for his work on the project, noting Monday’s meeting was his last as the county’s public works director. He has accepted an engineer job with the city of Lewiston and will finish his five-year stint with Asotin County on Friday.
