The steelhead fishing season on much of the Clearwater River switches to catch-and-release status starting today, a 180-degree pivot from its longtime structure and one that could pay dividends to anglers who like to keep fish and those who prefer to let them go.

For decades, the bulk of the Clearwater River opened to catch-and-release fishing in July and switched to catch-and-keep on Oct. 15. But late last year, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the season revamp proposed by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and vetted by anglers.

Tags

Recommended for you