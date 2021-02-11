An entrepreneur has proposed a project at the Port of Lewiston that its backers expect would create hundreds of jobs.
The site would convert materials such as wood waste and straw into goods that could be sold, said John Carroll, a project adviser from In3Capital Partners, a firm that invests in sustainable projects.
Carroll spoke at a Lewiston Port Commission meeting Wednesday, making his presentation from a different location on Zoom.
The facility would have a biomass co-generation steam plant that would sell electricity and steam, as well as an ammonia plant that would make agricultural fertilizer. The site would also produce liquid CO2 for soft drinks and diesel exhaust fluid, which helps diesel vehicles meet emissions standards.
The project would use “top secret technology” that Doug Roberts, the president of Grand Teton Enterprises in Post Falls, said he has developed for the gasification processes.
“Where we’re at right now is really between the initial appraisal and pre-development stage,” Carroll said. “We don’t have a project until we secure a project site.”
The port is an excellent location because it is a transportation hub with access to a barging route, highways and railroads, Roberts said.
Roberts asked the port to give him a right of first refusal for 40 acres for two years while he works on the project he anticipates will take about 4½ years and millions of dollars to develop.
The land Roberts wants encompasses almost all of the port’s vacant property in North Lewiston.
One parcel is just downstream from the railroad bridge in Lewiston on the north side of the Clearwater River where the port has considered building a dock for overnight passenger cruise boats and a recreational vehicle park.
The other lots include the former EKO site and are in the Harry Wall Industrial Park, the same development where the Nez Perce County jail is located.
The commissioners took no action on the proposal, but told Roberts they would study it and get back to him.
“The port will have a very robust due diligence period to go through this to ascertain whether or not there’s an actual project here,” said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
Roberts made a proposal to commissioners in October 2018 that had a number of the same elements, but it never moved forward.
