Stay safe as temperatures climb: A guide to avoid heat illness

People walk down the sidewalk along Southgate Plaza as the sign in the background displays a localized 102 degrees. The official high temperature Thursday in the Valley — as reported by the National Weather Service, which gathers data from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport — was 99 degrees. The extended weather forecast can be found on page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

People working in hot environments should be drinking 32 ounces of water per hour.

That’s the guideline from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fend off heat illness — but it’s an easy rule to ignore, and experts say often people experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke don’t notice until after early symptoms have already set in.

