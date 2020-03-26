Fishing is closed in all of Washington, the latest activity to fall to social distancing and Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order.
The Washington Department and Fish and Wildlife suspended all recreational fishing as part of the broader effort to mitigate the COVID-19 outbreak. The closure took effect today and is scheduled to run through at least 5 p.m. April 8.
“This is not a decision we take lightly, but it’s the right thing to do for the health and well-being of Washington’s families,” said agency Director Kelly Susewind. “Monday’s extraordinary order for the residents of our state to stay home requires all of us to work together to ensure these measures have the intended effect.”
In a news release, the agency reported some fishing areas have seen large crowds recently as people look to occupy their time and escape their worries.
“We’ve had reports of crowded boat ramps and busy fishing on some rivers, which runs counter to the governor’s direction to stay home and practice social distancing,” said Kelly Cunningham, fish program director for the agency.
The closure also eliminates the face-to-face interviews required of agency personnel to monitor salmon and steelhead fisheries. According to the news release, the interviews put the public and agency personnel at risk to the virus.
The department had previously closed its wildlife areas and fishing access sites as part of the effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
Susewind will reevaluate the closure April 6.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.