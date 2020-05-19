State science fair chief receives LCSC teaching award

Idaho State Science Fair Director Merrie Rampy has received Lewis-Clark State College’s Outstanding Teacher Educator Award for 2020.
Rampy, who has taught for 43 years, graduated with biology and education degrees from the University of Montana in 1976. She was then a middle school science teacher in Colorado, before her teaching career took her to Montana and Nevada.
In 2011, Rampy became a middle school earth and physical science teacher at the Highland Joint School District in Craigmont, where she spent five years.
Rampy became an adjunct professor in 2016 at LCSC, where she’s taught classes on elementary math and science teaching methods.
Rampy also became the director for the Idaho State Science Fair the same year.
The Outstanding Teacher Educator Award recognizes individuals who have contributed to the process of training new teachers.
This is the seventh year the award has been presented.