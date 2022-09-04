IMNAHA, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations.

The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to about 15.6 square miles overnight into Saturday, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was detected on Tuesday and started by lightning.

