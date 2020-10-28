BOISE — Idaho officials at the federal, state and local level are asking Idahoans to get election information from trusted sources.
Clerks from around the state have seen misinformation and rumor spreading on social media about the Nov. 3 election.
“We are working tirelessly not only to pull off a successful election, but to also ensure the public has confidence in the process,” Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said in a news release. “There are already many examples of where false information has disrupted these efforts. I encourage voters to turn to official sources like IdahoVotes.gov and local resources like AdaCountyElections.com to ensure they are getting election information they can rely on.”
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Secretary of State Lawerence Denney and Bart Davis, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, all backed McGrane’s statement.
“False election information can come from bad actors trying to influence who votes and how they vote,” Wasden said.
“This misinformation helps sow discord among voters of different parties and creates unnecessary uncertainty about the election system. Perhaps worst of all, it can also lead to some voters simply giving up and choosing not to vote.”
Denney said Idahoans’ search for accurate election information should begin with their local clerk, all of whose contact information can be found at idahovotes.gov/county-clerks.
“Idahoans’ trusted source of information on elections should start in the same place – with their local clerk. The more we can keep the disinformation from spreading by checking details at the source, the better election we can run for Idaho,” Denney said.