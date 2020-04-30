The Idaho Attorney General’s Office has issued a letter to Idaho County officials saying Sheriff Doug Giddings “does not appear to appreciate the criminal and civil implications” of a deputy who was not authorized to perform certain duties and who may have been involved in the alteration of a jail duty schedule.
The attorney general’s letter to Idaho County Prosecutor Kirk A. MacGregor, dated April 24, said the office has decided not to pursue felony criminal charges against Deputy Cliff Jones, of Kooskia, who works as a jailer for the sheriff’s office. But because of allegations that Jones went beyond his authority during two previous traffic stops, the office plans to report the possible abuses to the Peace Officers Standards and Training academy, which certifies law enforcement officers in Idaho.
Giddings met with MacGregor and the Idaho County commissioners Tuesday to discuss the matter. The sheriff said Wednesday in an interview with the Lewiston Tribune that he had already investigated some of the allegations against Jones and has placed him on paid administrative leave and taken away his work vehicle. Giddings said he intends to continue to look into the allegations that the jail duty schedule was altered, but “there were no charges. I know the history of all this. ... But they want to say that I looked weak and didn’t do what I needed to do in their opinion.”
The issue stems from two minor traffic stops Jones made in July 2019 and in March 2017. In both cases, Jones stopped drivers using overhead emergency lights. No traffic citations were issued and neither of the drivers alleged mistreatment from Jones. In one case, Jones warned the driver that one of his vehicle’s headlights was burned out. In the second incident, Jones stopped after a man had run off the road.
But the attorney general determined that Jones did violate Idaho Code describing the unlawful exercise of a peace officer by using the emergency lights for the traffic stops. “These are felony offenses,” the letter states.
During the attorney general’s investigation, Jones allegedly denied working the day in July 2019 when the second traffic stop happened. Jones and Giddings produced a jail duty schedule, but it did not match up with the master schedule, the investigators found.
When asked why Giddings’ jail schedule differed from the master schedule, the sheriff reportedly replied that he had been given a copy of the log by another deputy and did not know where it originated.
“We are significantly concerned about the apparent alteration or destruction of evidence by someone employed in the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Giddings’ lack of concern regarding the same,” the attorney general wrote.
Giddings said this event is politically motivated. Jones was an unsuccessful candidate for Kooskia mayor in 2018 and Giddings maintains some of the people who opposed Jones are behind this.
In addition, Giddings is facing a challenge in the May Republican primary from Lt. Doug Ulmer, of Kooskia.
“Nothing was said by anybody (about Jones’ actions) until after Doug (Ulmer) filed,” Giddings said. “This (traffic) stop happened last July and an internal investigation was completed. I can’t tell them anything more. It’s internal and it’s confidential.”
The attorney general’s office also recounts some complaints against Jones from a former police agency he worked for and said “Jones repeatedly acts outside of, and abuses, his law enforcement authority. ... Sheriff Giddings has been aware of Deputy Jones’ abuses of his authority but does not appear to have taken any corrective actions to prevent Deputy Jones from continuing to engage in this conduct.”
The letter was signed by Colleen Zahn, deputy attorney general chief of the criminal law division.
