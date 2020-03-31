State lawmaker looks at Tri-State’s tax request

Rep. Joe Schmick said Tri-State Memorial Hospital followed the rules in its request for tax-exempt status on medical offices and three years of retroactive payments.
The state lawmaker researched the issue and met with Department of Revenue officials in Olympia after numerous constituents and entities, including the city of Clarkston, contacted him about Tri-State’s request to remove several properties from the tax rolls.
“I’m still working on this and trying to find something to make it a bit more palatable for all taxpayers affected,” Schmick said Monday. “From my standpoint, Tri-State went through the proper process, and they are entitled to go back three years. I know it’s causing uncertainty for local government and all taxpayers.”
Tri-State CEO Don Wee said the hospital has also been exploring ways to make it as painless as possible for the community and avoid a big hit to property owners. At the same time, the requested tax status is important for the livelihood of nonprofit organizations, Wee said.
“I think any entity that overpaid taxes would do what they could to recoup that overpayment,” he said. “Understandably and rightly so.”
Unlike many critical access hospitals in rural areas, Tri-State has not had to establish its own taxing district or run levies to stay in operation, Wee said. As a result, Asotin County property owners have not had to bear a tax burden to have a medical campus in Clarkston.
“We have saved millions of dollars over the years by being able to remain in this status, and we’re proud of that ability,” he said.
Schmick, the ranking member of the Health and Wellness Committee, said Tri-State is the only hospital in the 9th District that is not taxpayer supported. The other hospitals in Pullman, Colfax, Pomeroy, Othello and Ritzville are publicly funded.
The Department of Revenue has not made any final determinations on the hospital’s request, but Asotin County Assessor Jenny Rynearson said she expects to hear from the state by the end of the week. Interest payments for the last three years will be part of the retroactive bill, she said.
“My only remedy as the county assessor is to file an appeal with the state board of tax appeals,” Rynearson said. “I don’t agree with the way the law is written. If they failed to file in the first place, why should they get the interest on the backs of the taxpayers? I will likely be requesting a precedent-setting decision.”
Clarkston officials have said they don’t dispute Tri-State’s right to seek additional tax exemptions, but they do object to the retroactive billing plus interest. The hospital should have been better neighbors by giving the city notice that it was seeking further exemptions, the mayor said.
“We had no say in any of this,” Mayor Monika Lawrence said. “I think we’re getting a raw deal, and the interest part is especially egregious.”
The hospital’s decision to seek reimbursement for overpayments was presented to the Department of Revenue and the Asotin County assessor in October, before 2020 budgets were finalized, Wee said. In the request, Tri-State followed state law, which allows retroactive payments plus interest, he said.
Rynearson said she was at the fall meeting and notified county and city officials about the possible tax exemptions after the first of the year. They won’t know exactly how it’s going to affect everyone’s tax bill until the Department of Revenue makes it final determinations.
“It’s a moot point whether I knew about this in October,” Rynearson said. “I’m not part of that process, and I cannot make any tax determinations until the Department of Revenue makes a decision. The last three months of the year are when I’m working with 22 taxing districts to get levies set, and Tri-State wasn’t at the top of my list. It certainly wasn’t on my radar during value certification and levy time.”
