Full road closures on State Highway 55 near Smiths Ferry south of McCall will begin Monday. Drivers can expect full road closures Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The road will be open to one-way alternating traffic outside those hours, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday.
The department and its project team continue to work with geotechnical experts and an expanded team of engineers to keep the hillside secure and safe for crews and the traveling public now and into the future.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the department’s spring construction schedule may visit itdprojects.org/ID55smithsferry.