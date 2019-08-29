State halts wolf meetings after threats

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Fearing violence, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has canceled a series of 14 wolf-related meetings, including one in Clarkston.
“We got to a point where the department could simply not assure the safety of the public or the staff,” said Steve Pozzanghera, the department’s eastern region director.
The cancellation was announced at the Wolf Advisory Group meeting in Moses Lake on Tuesday. The department is planning for when wolves are no longer a state or federally endangered species by developing a post-recovery conservation and management plan. Public input is necessary for that process. A meeting had been scheduled for next Thursday at Clarkston.
While the meetings have been canceled, the process remains open to public comment online through Nov. 1.
Pozzanghera said as his agency started planning the meetings, they worked with local law enforcement knowing wolf issues are usually contentious. That’s when they started seeing Facebook posts threatening violence, including threats focused around agency plans to kill wolves that had attacked cattle. The threats came from both wolf-partisans and wolf-haters.
“Both sides were playing equally poorly,” he said.
He declined to elaborate but did note the threats went above and beyond standard wolf passion.
“We had concerns,” he said. “Given that environment, these meetings wouldn’t be productive.”
Julia Smith, the statewide wolf coordinator, said the agency will continue to solicit public feedback and there will be three virtual open houses scheduled in lieu of in-person meetings.
“I’ve been yelled at and called evil,” she said. “We’re very used to that. Maybe we shouldn’t be.”
Wolves have killed and injured a number of cattle this summer, prompting agency officials to kill members of the Old Profanity Territory pack. The pack was completely eliminated by department staff earlier this month, prompting anger and lawsuits from some environmental and conservation groups.
At the same time, some ranchers feel that the department hasn’t responded fast enough to reports of cattle depredations.
“There has been a lot of anger,” said Tim Coleman, executive director of the Kettle Range Conservation Group and a Wolf Advisory Group member. “A lot of anger. More than any other time. It has not simmered down.”
Currently, the FBI is investigating threats made against ranchers and department officials in addition to reports of shot cattle, according to a Saturday report from Bloomberg. And in May, the Inlander reported that Rep. Matt Shea and some of his associates proposed sending wolf activists the severed tail and testicles of a wolf from northern Idaho.
“It’s unfortunate that this topic has become so polarized and/or political that it would become too dangerous to have public meetings,” said Paula Swedeen, Conservation Northwest’s policy director and a member of the Wolf Advisory Group.
Jay Holzmiller, an Anatone rancher and former member of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, said the threats are serious.
“It’s the real deal, it really is,” he said, but also added “(Cancellation of the meetings is) robbing a whole bunch of people to have some input on it.”
Wolves are protected by state endangered species rules in the eastern third of the state, while they remain federally protected in the western two-thirds of the state. According to the state’s wolf recovery plan, wolves can be delisted after 15 successful breeding pairs are documented for three consecutive years or after officials document 18 breeding pairs in one year.
Under either scenario, the pairs have to be distributed evenly throughout the state’s three wolf management areas.
There are a minimum of 126 wolves, 27 packs and 15 breeding pairs in the state, according to a yearly state survey. The state’s wolf population has grown, on average, 30 percent per year since the canines naturally returned to Washington in 2008.
When wolves are delisted — either at the state or federal level — the department hopes to have a management plan written and ready to go, Smith said. She anticipates the plan will be finalized in two to three years. The first step in that process is soliciting public comment and input.
“I think the worst thing that could happen is people stopping engaging with us,” she said.
Eric Barker of the Lewiston Tribune contributed to this story originally published by the Spokesman-Review.