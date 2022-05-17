YAKIMA — A $75,000 grant from the state Department of Commerce could help the city get rid of graffiti and build community at events in Yakima this summer and next.
The Community Action Days program would encourage Yakima residents to report, cover and prevent vandalism in their neighborhoods and build relationships with law enforcement, according to a project description included in the Yakima City Council agenda packet.
The program includes four community events where volunteers can connect with law enforcement, city officials, schools, businesses and community organizations to cover graffiti in their neighborhood. There will be informational booths, food and supplies provided at the events, according to the description.
The 2022 events are scheduled for June 18 and Aug. 27 in Yakima.
Residents also can participate in a voucher program to get a free bucket of paint to cover graffiti on their own property.
The council will discuss the Community Action Days program and consider finalizing an agreement at its meeting today.
The program would be in addition to the graffiti abatement and Clean City programs currently run by the city’s Code Administration Division.