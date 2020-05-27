State expands eligibility for grants

Idaho small businesses have received more than $30 million in coronavirus relief grants so far, with another $270 million available.
Beginning today, self-employed individuals and independent contractors can also apply for the grants, which are intended to provide emergency funding for businesses that haven’t accessed other federal coronavirus programs.
That was one of the issues Gov. Brad Little and state budget director Alex Adams discussed Tuesday, during the governor’s weekly COVID-19 telephone town hall meeting with AARP Idaho.
Adams, who also is the chairman of the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee, noted that money for the small-business grants comes from the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, which Congress approved in March.
Idaho’s share of the act is $1.25 billion. Based on recommendations from his Idaho Rebounds economic advisory committee, Little set aside $300 million of that to help small businesses.
More than 4,400 companies have applied for the $10,000 grants so far, Adams said, and about 3,400 have been approved. Barring any problems with the paperwork, he said, it only takes about 48 hours from the time an application is submitted until the money is deposited in the company’s account.
The grants are available for small businesses with as many as 50 employees, subject to certain conditions. Specific requirements can be found online, at rebound.idaho.gov.
The program is now being expanded to independent contractors and self-employed individuals with as many as 15 employees. Grants are capped at $7,500 for sole proprietors, but can be as much as $10,000 for businesses that have employees.
The deadline to apply for the first-come, first-serve grants is July 17, subject to available funding.
Besides the $300 million for small businesses, another $153 million in coronavirus relief funding has been set aside to help cities, counties and state agencies offset expenses associated with combating the virus.
The money can’t be used to backfill local tax revenues lost during the economic shutdown, Adams said, but it can help cover unanticipated expenditures related to virus.
“The next thing the advisory committee will look at is how to use the (CARES Act) funds to expand Idaho’s broadband capacity,” he said. “We’re working through that now, getting stakeholder feedback, so we can bring a robust proposal forward. We know how important broadband is for tele-health and remote work capabilities.”
Health care providers, particularly in rural areas, could also be in line for some of the funding.
“One thing we’ve talked about is setting money aside for medical providers,” Adams said. “The Department of Health and Welfare has some information on how different provider classes — from hospitals to disability (service) providers — have been impacted by the pandemic. We’re looking at setting aside a chunk of money for those who have been stretched to the limits, so we don’t lose access, especially in Idaho’s rural communities.”
Other issues discussed during Tuesday’s town hall meeting include:
Phase 3 reopening plans — Barring any negative trends in coronavirus cases, Idaho is scheduled to move to Phase 3 of the governor’s four-phase economic reopening plan this weekend.
Little said the “overall trend line is going in the direction we want,” but he wasn’t ready to commit yet to advancing to Phase 3.
“Our plan is based on long-term trends, particularly in hospital and (intensive care) capacity,” he said. “So a one- or two-day spike in cases — we still don’t want it — but that doesn’t have a significant statistical impact on the trend lines. ... I think we’re OK, but I don’t want to make a commitment until we see the numbers and statistics.”
The latest figures from the state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.idaho.gov, show a slight uptick in emergency room visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, from 9.4 per day the first two weeks of May to 10.1 since May 16, when Idaho moved into Phase 2.
Unemployment complaints — A couple of callers noted that they still haven’t received any unemployment benefits or even heard back from the Idaho Department of Labor, more than two months after they first applied.
Little offered his apologies, adding the Department of Labor is continuing to add staff to try to address the backlog. It has also contracted with a private call center, to try to provide more resources.
Department of Labor Director Jani Revier will be joining the governor on next week’s AARP Idaho teleconference.
“Hopefully by that time we’ll have the call center set up, so they can at least get back to you,” Little told one caller. “We’re adding help, phone lines and a call center to address the problem you just spelled out.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.