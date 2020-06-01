Tribune
The Idaho State Board of Education unanimously approved recommendations Monday for the use of almost $15.7 million in federal relief funds to expand the state’s capacity for delivering remote education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The recommendations for the money provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund will be forwarded to Gov. Brad Little’s office for consideration.
The state’s eight public colleges and universities could see almost $6.7 million of the funds, if approved by Little. The money would be used to improve technology and provide professional development to faculty for the delivery of remote instruction.
The University of Idaho would receive almost $787,000, while Lewis-Clark State College has requested about $590,000.
The remainder of the money was slated for career technical education and a partnership between Idaho Public Television and the Idaho Digital Learning Academy.
The amount each state will receive from the Governor’s Emergency Education Fund, which is part of the federal coronavirus relief bill, is based on the population of people ages 5 to 24, and the number of children living below the federal poverty level.
All 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C., are slated to receive amounts ranging from about $4.5 million to more than $355 million. Nationwide, the fund totals more than $2.9 billion.
The fund is one of several approved through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help schools and higher education institutions respond to the pandemic.