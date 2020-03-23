State campgrounds to be closed through April

All state campgrounds in Washington are closed through April 30 to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission announced Sunday.
Day-use areas and trails will remain open, although the closure does include roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts. No new campers will be allowed into parks run by the state parks department, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Washington Department of Natural Resources beginning today. Current campers will be phased out following the instructions from land officials, according to a news release.
The parks department is also asking people to avoid the state’s ocean beaches because of the large number of people already visiting. Those already in those areas are asked to maintain appropriate social distances of at least 6 feet.
Campers who have state park reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered full refunds. The latest information on state parks operations may be found at parks.state.wa.us/COVID19.
Although camping is not allowed, Department of Fish and Wildlife water access and wildlife areas will remain open to the public for now. However, because of theft and increased usage of restrooms, visitors should bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper, the department advised in a news release. The latest information on those facilities is available at wdfw.wa.gov/about/covid-19-updates.
The Department of Natural Resources camping will be closed to dedicated camping areas and dispersed camping, or camping outside of designated campsites. More information may be found at dnr.wa.gov/recreation.
State campgrounds in Idaho remained open as of Sunday, although the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation has discontinued hands-on activities and large group events and closed premium cabins, yurts and picnic shelters.
Those with reservations at Idaho campgrounds who wish to cancel their stays because of COVID-19 concerns will receive full refunds, according to the department. Reservations for groups of 10 or more at overnight facilities and all group camps have been canceled in accordance with public health guidelines.
