BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Education will consider taking action on two building projects at the University of Idaho during its meeting today at Boise.
If approved by the board, UI would be able to start its bid, award and construction phases for a proposed Seed Potato Germplasm Facility on the Moscow campus for a total cost of $5.2 million.
The new facility would house a research laboratory, growth and tissue culture facilities, germplasm storage, classrooms and administrative offices.
UI has an existing germplasm lab in the Iddings Agricultural Sciences Laboratory Building on the main campus, but that facility “is small in size and scale, limiting production and germplasm storage,” according to board material.
UI plans to advertise and bid the project in early spring of 2020.
The board will also consider approving $3.5 million for the planning and design phases of a proposed Research Dairy Facility on 492 acres in Rupert.
The total cost of the project is estimated at $25 million. The facility would include space for 2,000 milking cows, wastewater and nutrient management systems, robotic milking systems, a central feed center and other barn and outbuilding configurations as needed.
Other agenda items include:
Approval of financial audits for fiscal year 2019 of the four-year universities.
Consideration of a new program at UI that would provide educators endorsements to teach theater arts to fifth to 12th graders in Idaho.
The teleconference meeting will begin at 8 a.m. PST. Those who want to listen to the meeting can call (877) 820-7829 and enter the code 9096313.