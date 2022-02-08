Lewis-Clark State College will begin offering a bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity management after the Idaho State Board of Education approved the program.
The announcement was made in a news release from LCSC last week. The college already offers a 10-credit certificate in cybersecurity, and the bachelor’s degree will begin for the fall 2022 semester.
The degree and certificate will also be available online and use a combination of computer programming, business management and cybersecurity classes. Students can enter the program for the final two years with an existing associate degree in cybersecurity or closely related field, according to the news release.
The program will be part of the business and computer science division.