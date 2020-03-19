The seniors at the Grangeville Senior Citizen Center shared their last meal together for a while Wednesday after the Idaho Commission on Aging recommended shutting down all senior meal sites in light of COVID-19.
“They closed us down,” said Dick Seay, president of the senior center.
Wednesday’s meal went ahead as previously scheduled because the senior centers were not notified until Tuesday afternoon of the closure. But from now on, “if people want a meal on the days that we serve, they can come here,” Seay said. Kitchen staff at the center can meet people who order meals in advance in the parking lot. Or they can sign up to have meals delivered on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The Grangeville site served between 40 and 60 seniors each meal day, Seay said, and provides another 35 to 40 home-delivered meals.
Kristin Schmidt, director of the Area Agency on Aging and community-based programs in Lewiston, said the Idaho Commission on Aging received guidance from the Administration for Community Living “that all congregant programs at meal sites should close and participants encouraged to begin social distancing and self-isolation.”
Meal sites are making decisions within their own organizations, Schmidt said, as to how to proceed serving meals to community members within their service area.
It’s possible, Schmidt said, that more seniors may take advantage of the to-go meals provided by the congregate meal sites, although it’s too early to tell how that will play out.
“It’s possible that those locations will have more and more folks come to pick up a sack lunch,” because of shortages at grocery stores, she said, although there is no data on that yet.
Senior meal sites are funded through the federal Older American Act and the Administration for Community Living, as well as the state Idaho Commission on Aging.
Tim Barker, head of the Lewiston Parks and Recreation Department, which has hosted the senior meals at the Lewiston Community Center, said all on-site meals were canceled this week and a different mode of serving seniors has been put into place.
“We’re still continuing the delivered-home meal program and will still provide the opportunity for community members to come and grab a meal in a drive-up situation,” Barker said.
People will be directed to drive to the side of the building where they will be able to receive their meals on Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Home-delivered meals will continue as always, he said.
The Lewiston senior site has usually served between 20 to 30 people on Mondays, about 50 on Tuesdays and as many as 120 on Wednesdays when a buffet was offered, Barker said.
Although the distribution of meals may be more complicated and the social aspect of the community meals will be suspended for the time being, it’s not expected that the schedule will cause any seniors who request it to go without a meal.
“They’re still able to come to the site and receive a meal,” Barker said. “They’re just not going to be able to sit down and enjoy a meal with other seniors.”
