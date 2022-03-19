A star that has been shining over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley since the holidays was extinguished a little earlier than anticipated so an upgrade can be completed.
The Asotin Lions Club, which operates the annual lighted tradition, had planned to automate its system later in the year after the Easter season when a cross at the same site is lit, said Ty Aiken, a club member.
But nice weather prompted the club earlier this week to change the schedule and move up the project to the latter part of March.
The star was turned off midweek when club members and volunteers were on the Lewiston Hill replacing light bulbs and doing maintenance, he said.
The cross will be illuminated as previously planned at 7:30 p.m. March 26, and remain on until about a couple of weeks after Easter, Aiken said.
The lighting is timed to happen just after dark and coincide with a fundraiser from 4-9 p.m. at Riverport Brewery at 150 Ninth St. in Clarkston.
It’a a place where everyone gathered will easily be able to see the cross, Aiken said.
“It’s (an) unobstructed (view),” he said. “There’s no light pollution. It’s awesome.”
The club will also be accepting diapers and financial donations for the club’s diaper drive.
The contributions will go to not-for-profit support groups for foster families in Asotin and Garfield counties as well as north central Idaho.
Diapers are expensive and the need for them among foster families is great, Aiken said, adding that foster families picked up a recent contribution of diapers less than 24 hours after they were donated.
At the same time, the club is accepting donations for the lighting of the star and cross at the Asotin Lions Club, P.O. Box 175 Asotin, WA 99402.
