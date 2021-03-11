ASOTIN — The COVID-19 pandemic may have brought a lot of activities to a halt, but a science team at Asotin figured out a way to catapult to the forefront of competition.
The school’s Science Olympiad team, which serves between 25 and 35 kids from fifth to 10th grades, adapted its program over the past year by competing in virtual tournaments, so students could “travel” online as far as Boston and remain focused on a shared goal.
The extra effort paid off.
The Asotin team recently wrapped up its regional tournament, featuring 30 teams from eastern Washington, by placing first and winning a bid to the state tournament in April, for the fourth consecutive year. The small-town team, which achieved the top slot in the region for the first time in school history, battled against students from Pullman, Spokane, Moses Lake and other school districts throughout the area.
Coach Tim Weber said Asotin is becoming well known across the state for its focus on engineering skills, sweeping the first-place gold medals in hands-on events.
“It’s been fun watching kids get excited about science topics that are above and beyond what they learn in school, help prepare them for college, and then get to use what they learn in a competitive setting,” Weber said. “And our kids this year are very competitive.”
Science Olympiad competitions are similar to academic track meets, Weber said, consisting of a series of 23 team events. Each year, a portion of the events are rotated to reflect the ever-changing nature of genetics, earth science, chemistry, anatomy, physics, geology, mechanical engineering and technology. Emphasis is placed on active, hands-on group participation.
Weber’s team was hard at work in the Asotin gymnasium Saturday, demonstrating their skills for the latest match. On Tuesday, the results were announced, and the coach was delighted to reach a first-place milestone in the eastern division with his enthusiastic group.
First-place gold medals were awarded in multiple hands-on events, Weber said. In addition, the Asotin team won more academic events than usual in areas such as forensic science, the dynamic plant, ornithology, anatomy and physiology.
Weber, who teaches math at Highland Elementary School in Clarkston, took over as a volunteer parent when the Asotin program was left without an adult mentor. His team will be up against “a lot of big schools in Washington,” such as Redmond in the Seattle area, when the state tournament kicks off next month.
“The kids are looking forward to showing the west side of the state what they can do,” Weber said.
Buying materials for students to compete isn’t cheap, Weber said. Asotin’s Science Olympiad team is grateful for support from the Nez Perce Local Educational Program Fund, Asotin-Anatone Education Foundation, SEL, the Setlow family and the Boyea family for making these opportunities possible, he said.
