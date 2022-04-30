Invoking a commonly quoted statistic, Mollie Mustoe told a rapt audience at Lewiston’s YWCA on Friday she would be their face of the 1 in 5 women who have experienced sexual violence.
Mustoe, coordinator for Clarkston Empowering People & Inspiring Change, began by pointing out the tissue boxes on each of the tables and assuring those present it was OK to leave, if necessary, while she spoke.
Many attendees reached for tissues as she described her journey through facing repressed memories about assault, seeking counseling and finding community in the YWCA’s support groups.
About 100 people heard her testimonial at the Inspiring Women Brunch, an annual event presented by the Ann Marie Kemp Foundation that began in 2018.
There was no transformative moment along the way, Mustoe said, but smaller realizations that continue to move her forward, including that healing isn’t contingent on forgiveness, and “healing is never over.”
Nez Perce Tribe Communications Manager Kayeloni Scott, honored as a Community Inspiring Woman, shared experiences that helped steel her desire to actively support other women and how that process shaped her.
Scott’s weekly #FemaleFanFriday Facebook posts calling out women for their achievements and kindnesses make her an inspiration to many in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and beyond, said Amanda Wilhelm, YWCA community engagement director.
Director of Advocacy Services Karrie Smith shared statistics from the agency, including that it provided more than 6,500 safe nights of shelter in 2021. The nonprofit organization’s mission includes helping victims flee domestic abuse and supporting sexual assault survivors.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month; more information is available on the Lewiston YWCA website at ywcaidaho.org.