More than 50 people showed up in the rain Monday afternoon along the 1800 block of Lewiston’s 21st Street to rally against the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
They stood on the sidewalk along the east side of the street holding Trump banners as passing drivers often honked their horns.
The Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee started planning the rally last Thursday, said Clinton Daniel, Region 2 vice chairman of the Idaho Republican Party. Daniel is also a staffer for Rep. Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho.
“People are upset with (the) impeachment process,” Daniel said. “It’s two days before Christmas, it’s cold and people are still coming to enjoy this.”
The local rally plans came a day after the U.S. House of Representatives impeached President Trump on two articles of impeachment, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The vote came after a three-month-long U.S. House investigation into allegations the president pressured Ukraine to investigate one of his political rivals while holding back U.S. security aid. A trial will follow in the U.S. Senate.
Those who came out in support of the president said they believed he was doing a great job as president and that the impeachment was a sham.
“I believe in everything Trump has done,” Ray Kelly, of Lewiston, said. Kelly was holding a Trump/Pence campaign sign and wearing a red Make America Great Again hat. “This impeachment is not legal; it’s partisan. The Democrats have been yelling this crap since before he was even inaugurated.”
DeAnn Scrabeck, of Lewiston, was also wearing a red Trump hat and holding one end of a Trump 2020 reelection banner. Scrabeck said she was there to support the president and help him get reelected.
“He needs my support every day,” she said. “He’s going to be unscathed when (House Speaker) Nancy (Pelosi) decides to send it forward.”
Pelosi, D-Calif., is delaying sending the impeachment to the U.S. Senate until the Senate better informs the House about how the trial will be conducted. Democrats want witnesses to be called at the impeachment trial.
Preston and Barbara Summers, both of Winchester, were in town Christmas shopping, but when they heard about the rally they took a break from shopping to participate. They, too, were wearing Trump supporter hats.
“I think it’s a sham and a waste of money,” Barbara Summers said of the impeachment.
“I think the Democrats are the most unAmerican people,” said Preston Summers. “The only time they use the words prayer, Constitution or founding fathers, they’re up to no good and dirty tricks.”
Rose Bunch of Clarkston said she thinks the president is doing an excellent job on the economy, dealing with other nations.
“We want to keep him in,” Bunch said, noting the president is reducing regulations on businesses large and small.
“The whole impeachment process was a travesty,” Nez Perce County Commissioner Doug Havens said. “The way it was handled, it was so partisan, he couldn’t defend himself.”
Farther down the rally line, Nez Perce County Commissioner Don Beck said he was there to support the president and the Constitution.
“I think (the impeachment) is a scam,” Beck said. “Democrats need to stop worrying about what the president is doing and worry about what they should be doing in Congress.”
Wayne Wood of Lewiston said he thought the charges against the president were not strong.
“If the charges would be strong enough, I’d be for it,” Wood said. “I don’t believe what they (the House) are doing is constitutionally right. I think there’s a group actively destroying the Constitution.”
Idaho Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, did not think the president committed a crime.
“Why was he impeached?” Kingsley said.
