MOSCOW — The words “stand up, fight back” echoed from the Latah County Courthouse into the Moscow air Friday evening.
More than 100 people shouted that motto as they joined together to rally against the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and put abortion rights in the hands of the states.
Women, men and children marched from Moscow’s Friendship Square to the Latah County Courthouse in solidarity while chanting, singing and holding signs. Several drivers honked their horns in support.
“We have a small minority in this country who wants to tell us what to do with our own bodies,” one of the rally’s organizers, Sara Zaske, yelled to the crowd. “Are we going to let them?”
“No,” the crowd shouted back.
Troy resident Lynne Haagensen said she is old enough to remember the time before Roe v. Wade, when the prohibition of abortion endangered women’s lives.
“I’m devastated by the (Supreme Court) decision and I don’t want bullies to rule,” she said. “And I think the Supreme Court (justices) are acting like bullies. And it really makes me angry.”
Haagensen said she is “infuriated” that America was “going backwards.”
Charlene Toews, who lives outside Troy, said she came to the rally in Moscow for her granddaughters. Toews said she believes women need to have control over their own bodies.
She was pleased with the number of people who showed up to Friendship Square to support the cause.
“It’s encouraging to see all these people here,” she said. “It’s a very sad day for me, but it’s encouraging to see these people rallying together.”
Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Stevens, of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse in Moscow, helped organize the event. Stevens said she was horrified by the Supreme Court’s decision. Moving forward, she said, it is important that people lobby their representatives and vote in elections to “shift the political reality.”
“What’s so hard about this is that women are going to die and we thought we had fought this battle 50 years ago,” she said, “So, to be back here is really disheartening.”
Andrea Falk, of Moscow, fears Idaho’s abortion ban that will go into effect now that Roe v. Wade was overturned.
“I mean, we live in Idaho, it’s a trigger law state,” she said. “And our fundamental bodily rights have been taken away. And that’s not acceptable. That’s not acceptable in any way, shape or form.”
Francis Haycock, of Moscow, added that she fears it will lead to more rights being taken away, such as transgender rights.
Falk said the people at the rally refuse to let America become a theocracy.
“It’s just not going to happen,” Falk said.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com. Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com or on Twitter @Emily_A_Pearce.