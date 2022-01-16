Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
GRANGEVILLE — There’s great snow on the slopes, but without enough lift operators, Snowhaven may have periodic shutdowns of the tubing hill this season.
“Depending on the day, that could be a possibility,” said Grangeville city administrator Tonya Kennedy.
Owned and operated by the city, Snowhaven Ski and Tubing Hill opened for the season Dec. 18. Kennedy said Snowhaven looks to have a minimum of six lift operators on staff — three to work either Saturday or Sunday, which allows to rotate one person inside for a warming break. To operate the lift, staffers must be age 18 or older.
“We’re looking for another two to three additional operators,” she said, to fully operate the tubing hill and also so that people don’t have to work the full weekend.
With the shortage, Snowhaven — as it has the need — is currently pulling staff from other areas to fill in, “but not always can we pull people from other locations,” Kennedy said, as they may, for example, be underage and unable to run the lift.
Tubing hill shutdowns are periodic at this point — again dependent upon staffing day-to-day — unless the facility loses more personnel.
“If we don’t have the people to work, we can’t open it,” Kennedy said.
Snowhaven faces much of the same situation as many employers in the region, according to Kennedy, with a shortage of employees.
“It varies every year,” she said, “but we never have an abundance, whether it’s Snowhaven or at the pool.”
Operators work an eight-hour day, at $8 to $9 per hour, depending upon experience. A perk for Snowhaven staff is they can ski for free. Those interested can pick up a work application at city hall during business hours, Monday through Friday. For information, call (208) 983-2851.
“We’re hoping people will take a day and be on the schedule, and help on shifts,” Kennedy said, to “offer service, and everyone can have fun.”
Snow fell early and often last month, leading to Snowhaven’s first December opening for the Christmas break since 2018.
“We had good turnouts for the most part,” she said, and the hill ran daily through Jan. 2. It is now on the weekend- and holidays-only schedule, open dates for which can be found on the city’s website at grangeville.us.
Kennedy said for the Christmas break, the hill grossed around $49,000. For comparison, in December 2018, the hill brought in $38,000.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Orofino icon threatened
An important part of Orofino’s history, the iconic Rex Theatre, is being threatened. Not by floods, fires or natural disasters, but by something that has afflicted so many longtime traditions — technology. According to the Rex Theatre’s owner, Chris Wagner, of Grangeville, the theater is in dire danger of being closed permanently. The Rex was built in its present location, 156 Johnson Ave., in 1914. The theater has been in Wagner’s family since his grandfather, Al Wagner Sr., purchased it in 1955. Chris’ father, Al Wagner Jr., and uncle, John Wagner, bought it from their father in the mid-1960s, and Chris purchased the Rex from them in 1994. He also owns the Blue Fox Theatre and Sunset Auto, both in Grangeville.
According to Wagner, the cause of the Rex’s dilemma is one that distresses many theaters: streaming. People can now stay home and stream movies, making the trip to the local theater unnecessary. But, when the recent Spiderman movie was released only in theaters, not offered for streaming, “People came out in droves all over the country,” said Wagner. “They’re ready to go to the movies again.” The Rex, which is currently managed by Tony Crockett, Jaime Kasper, Ryan Smathers and Eric Boyd, was updated to digital and 7.1 sound in 2014.
In a 2017 interview with the Idaho County Free Press, Wagner said he began working at the Blue Fox Theatre in downtown Grangeville when he was 10 years old. He reported being behind the concession stand at this young age, and said, “I do enjoy movies, it’s in my blood.”
Wagner says that since the pandemic, movies have been slow coming out of Hollywood, adding to the struggle for small-town theaters (it’s unusual for a town the size of Orofino to have the luxury of having a theater). He is anticipating things will begin to improve with the release of new movies. Until then, the theater will be open Thursday through Sunday, but Wagner is hoping to resume showing movies seven days a week again in the future.
When a longtime movie man such as Wagner makes a plea to a community to save a part of the town’s history, it is felt wholeheartedly. “We need the people of Clearwater County’s support if they want the Rex to stay open.”
— Marcie Stanton, Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday