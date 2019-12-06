GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The University of North Dakota on Tuesday selected Andrew Armacost, the dean of students and chief academic officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy, to be its next president.
Former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben was among six finalists being considered for the post.
When UND’s search committee narrowed the field to three finalists last month, Staben was not among them.
A school spokesperson said Staben will teach Biochemistry 2 next semester at UI, according to UI’s student newspaper, the Argonaut.