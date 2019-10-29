Former University of Idaho President Chuck Staben has been named one of six finalists in the search for a new leader at the University of North Dakota.
The finalists for the presidential role will visit the Grand Forks-based university in mid-November.
Staben was the president of UI from March 2014 until his contract expired on June 15. Earlier in the year, the Idaho State Board of Education and Staben mutually agreed his contract as president would not be renewed for another year.
A total of 61 applicants filed for the position, according to a news release from UND. The UND Presidential Search Committee interviewed 11 candidates last week, narrowing the field to six finalists.
The other finalists include Andrew Armacost, dean of the faculty and chief academic officer for the U.S. Air Force Academy; Robert Marley, professor of engineering management and former provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs at the Missouri University of Science and Technology; Laurie Stenberg Nichols, interim president of Black Hills State University in Spearfish, S.D.; David Rosowsky, professor of civil and environmental engineering and former provost and senior vice president at the University of Vermont; and Paul Tikalsky, dean of the College of Engineering, Architecture and Technology at Oklahoma State University.
The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is expected to name the university’s next president Dec. 3, and that person is anticipated to begin on or before July 1, 2020.