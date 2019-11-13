Staaf to ask for recount in MVSD race

After losing her bid for a school board seat in the Mountain View School District by four votes, challenger Norma Staaf said she plans to ask for a recount.
Staaf faced incumbent Casey Smith, of zone 2, who won a second term on the board.
On Tuesday, the county commission canvassed the election and the results for the race remained the same.
Smith received 286 votes, while Staaf brought in 282 votes.
Staaf has 20 days after the vote is canvassed to ask for a recount, but she said she plans to submit a letter by the end of the week to Idaho County Clerk and Auditor Kathy Ackerman.
Since Staaf lost by fewer than five votes, the recount will be paid for by the county, per Idaho statute.
Ackerman said the recount should happen shortly after she receives Staaf’s request.
“I wouldn’t anticipate that there would be any huge delay in making this happen right away,” Ackerman said. “It’s just a matter of coordinating, since the statute indicates the prosecutor is the official who would oversee the recount.”
It’ll be the first time in her nine years in office that a recount has happened, Ackerman said.
Staaf thinks a flyer that circulated about a week before the election cost her votes. The flyer, according to Staaf, contained “incorrect and inflammatory” information about her.
She said she didn’t get a chance to refute the information prior to Election Day.
“It’s just really sad that someone would warp a school board election into this,” Staaf said.
At least one eligible voter had been turned away from voting in the zone 2 race, but Ackerman said it appears to be an isolated incident that was the result of an error a poll worker made.
On Tuesday, Ackerman said she had not heard from anyone else who was incorrectly turned away from voting.
