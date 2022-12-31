Amid an increase in respiratory virus cases in recent months, St. Luke’s has unveiled six pediatric outpatient clinics, also known as suction clinics, to help children battling the viruses.

The temporary, 24-hour clinics — which join an existing Boise Medical Center clinic — are located in Meridian, Magic Valley, Nampa, Fruitland, Elmore and the Wood River Valley, according to a news release from St. Luke’s Health System. The clinics offer “deep suctioning treatments” to those 3 years old and younger at no cost, the release said.

