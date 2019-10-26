St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston will no longer participate in Regence BlueShield of Idaho insurance plans as of Jan. 15, after the two entities reached an impasse in ongoing negotiations.
In a statement, Regence spokesman Lou Riepl said the disconnect is over how much the nonprofit insurer pays the for-profit medical center for hospital and physician services.
“Regence works hard on behalf of our members to maintain health care affordability,” Riepl said of the negotiations. “While we cannot speak to the payments made to St. Joe’s by other insurers, we can state that what we pay them is fair and on average with other hospitals in the state.”
He said Regence will continue to work with the hospital to reach a fair resolution for its members in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. He wasn’t immediately able to provide the numbers of people affected, but they would be subject to much higher out-of-pocket costs for care at the hospital if a resolution isn’t reached by Jan. 15.
St. Joe’s spokeswoman Christina Metcalf said hospital executives would not respond to questions about the matter. She instead issued a brief statement that said the hospital is committed to providing its patients with high-quality care.
“We are currently working with Regence BlueShield of Idaho to reach a contract agreement for hospital and physician services that is fair to both parties and allows St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to continue investing in the care we provide,” the statement said. “We remain committed to our mission of Making Communities Healthier and will share additional information with our patients and our community as this situation progresses.”
In an email to the Lewiston Tribune, Riepl said Regence routinely works with health systems across the state to negotiate fair contracts that help control medical costs while ensuring consistent, high-quality care. He said that patients and their families should never be put in the middle of what he called “standard business practices.”
Riepl added that St. Joseph recently sent Regence a letter notifying the insurer of its intention to leave its network Jan. 15.
“This has created unnecessary disruption and uncertainty for the local community,” he said. “We continue to negotiate on behalf of our members and remain hopeful an agreement can be reached. If St. Joseph leaves the Regence network, our top priority is to ensure Regence members continue receiving uninterrupted, high-quality care and in-network coverage.”
Almost all of Idaho’s hospitals are part of Regence’s provider network, he said, and all have varying levels of need to reinvest in facilities, services and staff. Those hospitals also have varying types of ownership, such as counties, health districts, private investors and nonprofit agencies, Riepl said.
St. Joe’s became a private, for-profit hospital in May 2017, when it was acquired from nonprofit Roman Catholic Ascension Health by RCCH HealthCare Partners. That company has since merged with LifePoint Health.
A spokeswoman for Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston said that facility is currently part of the Regence BlueShield of Idaho network.
