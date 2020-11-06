St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has requested a federal mediator in its contract negotiations with its nurses who are represented by Teamsters Local 690 in Spokane.
The hospital would like the mediator to be involved in talks set for Thursday and Friday and early December to “move these negotiations forward more expeditiously,” said Sam Skinner, a hospital spokeswoman, in an email Thursday.
“We are working toward a labor contract that meets the needs of our employees and the hospital,” she said. “We are negotiating in good faith and will continue to do so.”
The nurses have a different stance about the mediator, said Larry Kroetch, business agent for Teamsters Local 690.
“The union is not opposed to mediation when the time is right,” he said. “At this time, the union feels a mediator would be premature.”
The hospital’s call for a mediator comes as the union is preparing for an educational picket from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 on a public sidewalk on the west side of the hospital, Kroetch said.
The event is not a work stoppage and any nurses who participate will be doing so in their off hours, he said.
“It’s basically a rally or a picket outside the hospital to bring an awareness to the public about what’s going on with our negotiations,” he said.
The event won’t restrict hospital access for patients and visitors because the only entrance being used during the coronavirus pandemic is on the north side of the hospital, Kroetch said.
The hospital backs its nurses, Skinner said.
“Our nurses are critical members of our team, and we support them and respect their right to assemble and speak freely to the community they serve,” she said.
The nurses have a number of unresolved issues, Kroetch said, such as concerns, which the hospital states have no merit, that St. Joe’s was on “divert status” at least three times in October, sending patients to other hospitals in places such as Spokane.
The patients were diverted because of low staffing, not because the hospital lacked facilities to handle them, he said.
The reason the hospital has struggled to fill shifts is because its pay, benefit and working conditions are not comparable with similar-sized medical centers in eastern Washington and northern Idaho, Kroetch said.
“Having to divert contradicts the motto of the hospital, which is to take care of our dear neighbor,” he said. “Now these families that are diverted are having to incur unnecessary costs to travel to another area.”
St. Joe’s has not been “on diversion, which would mean that we were not accepting patients into our emergency department,” Skinner said.
The hospital, she said, is proud of caring for patients from throughout the region and strives to create excellent work places for its employees.
“Our team is dedicated to providing high-quality, safe and compassionate care,” Skinner said.
