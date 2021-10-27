St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is expected to become part of a new national health system called ScionHealth by the end of the year.
The region’s largest hospital is one of 18 LifePoint Health hospital campuses and sites that will be included in ScionHealth along with 61 long-term acute care Kindred Healthcare hospitals, according to a news release issued by St. Joe’s on Tuesday.
The change is happening as part of a previously announced acquisition of Kindred by LifePoint.
“As our teams began to examine how best to bring together the operations of LifePoint and Kindred, it became increasingly clear that we had the right mix of talent, services and assets to reorganize into two strong companies to better serve our patients and communities,” said David Dill, president and CEO of LifePoint, in the joint news release from LifePoint and Kindred.
“In forming two companies with unique areas of focus, LifePoint Health and ScionHealth can improve access to quality care, create more opportunities for our employees and invest in our communities,” he said.
ScionHealth will have a total of 79 hospital campuses in 25 states and be headquartered in Louisville, Ky. Its CEO will be Rob Jay, executive vice president of integrated operations at LifePoint.
After the Kindred acquisition closes, LifePoint, headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., will combine its more than 65 hospitals and physician practices with Kindred’s rehabilitation and behavioral health businesses, according to the joint news release from LifePoint and Kindred.
The launch of ScionHealth and the Kindred acquisition are both anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.
Like LifePoint, ScionHealth will be privately held and owned by certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, according to an email from Sam Skinner, St. Joe’s spokeswoman.
The impact of the change on day-to-day operations of St. Joe’s is expected to be minimal, according to the news release from St. Joe’s.
“St. Joe’s is committed to ensuring that its transition to the new company is seamless for patients, providers and employees,” according to the news release. “Patients will continue to receive great care from the providers they know and trust, and there will be no changes in any services — or in how patients or providers access care.”
Ed Freysinger is still joining St. Joe’s as its new CEO on Nov. 3, replacing Jerry Dooley, who has served in the post on an interim basis since late June. Freysinger is moving to Lewiston after serving as the CEO of the UP Health System – Portage in Hancock, Mich., which is a part of LifePoint.
All of St. Joe’s employees will transition to ScionHealth, according to the news release.
Among the staff members are more than 200 nurses who ratified a contract with St. Joe’s in May.
That agreement will transfer to ScionHealth, Skinner said.
“We look forward to continuing to build upon the current contract and relationship going forward,” said Larry Kroetch, business agent for Teamsters Local 690, the labor group representing the nurses.
Resources will be available for upgrades after St. Joe’s becomes a part of ScionHealth, according to the St. Joe’s news release.
“St. Joe’s will continue to have access to capital to invest in its facility and community as well as resources and support to accelerate its ongoing efforts to enhance health care delivery and expand the services available in the (Lewiston-Clarkston Valley) and surrounding communities,” according to the news release.
ScionHealth will be St. Joe’s third health care network since becoming a private business in 2017 when Ascension Health, a Catholic not-for-profit, sold the Lewiston hospital to RCCH HealthCare Partners.
RCCH HealthCare Partners merged with LifePoint in a deal that closed in the fall of 2018.
