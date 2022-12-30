Chief Operating Officer Taylor Rudd takes a swing Thursday during a wall breaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of the new Acute Rehabilitation Unit at St. Joseph Regional in Lewiston. The $6 million project is scheduled to finish mid-June of 2023 and will be the only provider of inpatient rehab in the area.
Catholic Sisters Cristine Robertson, left, Mary Catherine Siminski, Pat Rosholt and Margie Schmidt pose for a portrait Thursday after taking their ceremonial swings with sledgehammers to mark the beginning of construction the St. Joseph Regional’s new acute rehabilitation unit.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
With sledgehammer blows provided by Catholic nuns, among others, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center started work on a new rehabilitation unit Thursday afternoon with a ceremonial wall-breaking.
The $6 million addition on the Lewiston hospital’s sixth floor is scheduled to be completed in mid-June, according to a news release from St. Joe’s. The acute rehabilitation unit will be “the area’s only inpatient rehabilitation and will help adults who have experienced a loss of function or disability due to injury or illness,” the news release said.
The 10-bed ARU will feature all private rooms for patients recovering from conditions that include stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic injury, neurological conditions, amputation and trauma. The unit will also include a gym, and it will provide clinical and rehabilitation services to aid patients’ recovery.
“St. Joe’s is committed to responding to the needs of our community and providing care that’s close to home,” Chief Operating Officer Taylor Rudd said in the news release. “Inpatient rehab is a service that is not otherwise offered within a 100-mile radius, and we want to ensure this is available in our community and of the highest quality possible.”
The hospital said the unit will be under the direction of a doctor who specializes in rehabilitation and physical medicine, and there will be round-the-clock nursing care. The unit will service patients from St. Joe’s and other health care providers in the region.
Thursday’s ceremony included a blessing from the Rev. Mike St. Marie of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston, which was followed by sledgehammer swings from Sisters Pat Rosholt, Mary Catherine Siminski, Christine Robertson and Margie Schmidt.
Construction work will start next week, according to the St. Joe’s news release. Bouten Construction of Spokane is the general contractor for the project.