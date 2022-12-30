With sledgehammer blows provided by Catholic nuns, among others, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center started work on a new rehabilitation unit Thursday afternoon with a ceremonial wall-breaking.

The $6 million addition on the Lewiston hospital’s sixth floor is scheduled to be completed in mid-June, according to a news release from St. Joe’s. The acute rehabilitation unit will be “the area’s only inpatient rehabilitation and will help adults who have experienced a loss of function or disability due to injury or illness,” the news release said.

