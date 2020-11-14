An informational picket in support of nurses employed at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center that was scheduled for today has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The nurses are in the midst of negotiating a new contract with the Lewiston hospital. They and members of the Teamsters Local 690 had planned to assemble at Pioneer Park at 11 a.m. and later march to the hospital. Organizers nixed the plan Friday after Idaho Gov. Brad Little moved the state back to Stage 2 of the reopening plan. The stage limits gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
“Our entire negotiation is based on patient care and safety for the community and we just can’t in good conscience have an event of that magnitude with everything that is going on,” said Larry Kroetch, business agent for Teamsters Local 690.