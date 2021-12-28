St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has officially become part of ScionHealth, a new national health system that launched Thursday, the Lewiston hospital announced in a news release Monday.
St. Joe’s is one of 18 hospitals that had been part of LifePoint Health that are now included under the ScionHealth umbrella, along with 61 long-term acute care hospitals that were formerly part of Kindred Healthcare.
ScionHealth has its headquarters in Louisville, Ky.
St. Joe’s said in its news release the transition to ScionHealth “will be seamless for patients, providers and employees. There will be no changes in the hospital’s day-to-day operations.”
This change was first announced in October.