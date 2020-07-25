St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is shifting its business office services from Lewiston to Pennsylvania, in a move the company says will “strengthen our hospital and better serve our patients.”
Spokeswoman Samantha Skinner said “fewer than 20” employees will be affected by the move.
“We continually look for ways to operate more efficiently and effectively in order to strengthen our hospital and better serve our patients,” she said in an email to the Tribune. “One initiative helping us to do this is the transition of our business office functions to a centralized model, which is an industry best practice.”
Those services, which include the billing department, will be shifted to LifePoint Health Business Services Center in Johnstown, Pa.
“This change will help us focus more of our resources on delivering high quality patient care to people of all ages throughout this region,” Skinner said.
Employees affected by the move will be offered severence and retention packages, as well as outplacement assistance, she said. They will also be eligible to apply for other positions at St. Joe’s or at the Business Services Center in Pennsylvania.
Skinner said the company doesn’t expect the move to “disrupt the quality of care or services they have come to know and expect” from the hospital.