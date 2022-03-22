St. Joseph Regional Medical Center is treating one patient for COVID-19, the Lewiston hospital reported Monday.
That is the same number St. Joe’s reported the week before, and far less than the numbers in the teens that were announced during virus surges at various points of the pandemic.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported three new COVID-19 cases since Friday. Two were in Latah County and one in Nez Perce County.
In Asotin County’s first update in the Tribune since March 11, the county has added 13 cases. Garfield County has added one case since Friday. Whitman County’s case numbers haven’t been updated since Feb. 28.