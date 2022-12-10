St. Joseph Regional Medical Center was awarded the Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI by the American College of Cardiology in November.
The accreditation recognizes staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients that may be experiencing a heart attack based on on-site evaluation, according to a news release form St. Joe’s.
Percutaneous coronary intervention, or PCI, is a nonsurgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.
“St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has demonstrated its commitment to providing the LC Valley and surrounding communities with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board.
According to the news release, facilities that achieve accreditation meet or exceed stringent criteria and have a team of doctors, nurses, clinicians, and other staff who support efforts leading to better patient outcomes and education.
“This accreditation validates the expertise, hard work and commitment of our physicians, nurses, cath lab and entire team who provide critical care to those suffering from chest pain or heart attack,” said St. Joe’s CEO Ed Freysinger. “Our clinicians always strive to provide the best possible care with the utmost skill and compassion, and earning this accreditation demonstrates their adherence to industry best practices.”