St. Joe’s CEO resigns after two-year stint with hospital

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center CEO Blain Claypool has resigned from the Lewiston hospital, effective Sept. 27.
A search for his replacement at the region’s largest hospital has started. Claypool will be in Reno, Nev., for the majority of September.
Sandy Podley, a president of the western division of LifePoint Health, the owner of St. Joe’s, will be in Lewiston in the coming weeks, according to a memorandum Claypool sent Monday to St. Joe’s employees, board and volunteers.
“With my transition, I hope you know that our hospital will continue to grow and prosper with the support and guidance of LifePoint,” Claypool wrote.
The staff of St. Joe’s made “great strides” in the delivery of “high quality care” during the time he oversaw the hospital, Claypool wrote.
“We have risen to become the regional provider of care, and I am proud of our work,” Claypool wrote. “I look back fondly at the many accomplishments, colleagues and friends I have made at the hospital and in the community.”
Claypool wasn’t available Monday for comment because he was traveling for business, said Christina Metcalf, a hospital spokeswoman.
He didn’t offer specifics about the reasons for his departure or what he plans to do next in the memorandum.
“When I relocated to the valley, I had every intention of being here for a number of years,” he wrote. “However, I have determined it is best for me to move on to another venture and be closer to family support in Reno, on a more consistent basis.”
Claypool and his family have been dealing with the recent death of his daughter, Amelia Claypool, 19, who was shot and killed earlier this summer in Henderson, Nev., near Las Vegas.
He has been at St. Joe’s for two years and was selected for the job shortly after not-for-profit Roman Catholic Ascension Health sold St. Joe’s to RCCH HealthCare Partners, a for-profit company. RCCH HealthCare Partners later merged with LifePoint Health.
Claypool was president of acute care at St. Vincent’s HealthCare System in Jacksonville, Fla., just prior to relocating to Lewiston. He previously was chief executive officer of three hospitals for Renown Health in Reno.
