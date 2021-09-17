St. Joseph Regional Medical Center activated crisis standards of care Thursday to deal with staffing and capacity challenges caused by the recent surge in COVID-19 patients, spokeswoman Sam Skinner confirmed.
The Lewiston hospital and all hospitals in northern Idaho were given the option to move to crisis standards Sept. 7, but St. Joe’s didn’t invoke the standards until Thursday.
“In order to maintain operations and ensure appropriate staffing levels, our hospital is now operating under ‘crisis standards,’ per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, effective immediately and until further notice,” Skinner said in a written statement to the Tribune.
St. Joe’s has been “working through a number of strategies” in recent week to mitigate staffing shortages and manage the increase in COVID-19 patients, while also providing other health care services, Skinner said.
Crisis standards are expected to help alleviate staffing shortages and increase capacity for hospitalized patients, “especially those needing more acute care,” according to Skinner’s statement.
“These steps will also provide opportunity for our staff to administer additional monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 patients, an important step in helping prevent the most at-risk patients from being hospitalized due to COVID-19,” the statement said.
St. Joe’s is treating “approximately 15 patients for COVID-19,” Skinner said Thursday.
Crisis standards of care guidelines help health care providers and systems decide how to deliver the best care possible under the extraordinary circumstances of an overwhelming disaster of public health emergency, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The guidelines may be used when there are not enough resources to provide the usual standard of care to people who need it.
All hospitals in Idaho were given the option to invoke crisis standards Thursday by the Department of Health and Welfare, as a continuing surge in COVID-19 patients strains resources around the state.
“These are extraordinary times and this pandemic is certainly taking its toll on our providers, nurses and staff,” Skinner said in her statement. “Again, we are strongly encouraging our community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated individuals are significantly less likely to become severely ill or require hospitalization if they do contract COVID-19.”
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported three more virus deaths Thursday, bringing the total this week to 18.
Thursday’s deaths were among two men and one woman, with two of them in their 60s and one in their 70s. The deaths were in Nez Perce, Latah and Lewis counties.
Asotin County also reported a death. It was a woman between the ages of 60 and 80.
Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington also reported 102 new cases Thursday.
The Lewiston School District has had 107 students and staff members test positive for COVID-19 during the three weeks that school has been in session.
For the first time this school year, the district included the total number of cases in the daily virus update it sends to parents. There have been 78 student cases and 29 staff cases.
The district added six new cases Thursday, and there are 42 active cases.
Gritman Medical Center said in a Thursday news release that it continues “to face significant strain on staffing, resources and patient transfers.” The Moscow hospital’s COVID-19 unit continues to be at or near capacity and has been for several weeks.
The hospital admitted 11 new patients in the past week who tested positive for COVID-19. Its QuickCARE location, COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing Site and emergency department continue to see unusually high demand.
The hospital also announced it will re-establish its emergency Department Mobile Respiratory Unit in the next few days. The MRU will be placed just outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance to alleviate pressure on the department’s staff.
Gritman is not operating under crisis standards of care as hospitals are doing across the state. Gritman says it is operating at contingent standards of care and will change its status as the situation requires.
“Our hospital and clinics are open and safe for care — please do not defer the care you need,” hospital officials wrote in the Thursday news release.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News' Anthony Kuipers contributed to this report. Baney may be contacted at mbaney@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2262. Follow him on Twitter @MattBaney_Trib.