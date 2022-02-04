COTTONWOOD — The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude’s recently received a $35,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation to replace the museum’s aging heating and cooling system.
The museum recently completed a six-year-long renovation project that includes several galleries and an interpretative history of the local area. The old furnace from 1980 has been replaced with two modern heating and cooling systems that will provide comfortable temperatures for staff and visitors and keep artifacts at consistent temperatures.
The museum’s displays include the history of Chinese immigration in northern Idaho and artifacts discovered at a recent archaeological dig pointing to human occupation in the area 16,000 years ago. The new renovation also has QR codes for those who would like to listen to interpretive stories throughout the museum.
Other displays include histories of mining, ranching and farming in north central Idaho, local characters, antique weapons and more.
In the past, the foundation also has funded other museum projects, including lighting, video monitoring, electrical upgrades and a hands-on children’s exhibit.
The remaining grant funds will be used to upgrade exhibit lighting and replace flooring in the Welcome Center.