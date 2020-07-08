Squirt guns vs. tanker

Harlahnn Hines (left) and Lyndon Rawley (right) fight back with squirt guns as they shoot water at an Asotin County Fire District No. 1 tanker, which stopped by the Clarkston Boys and Girls Club on Tuesday afternoon to soak those willing to take a shower. Today’s temperature in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley is expected to reach 82 degrees. The extended forecast can be found on Page 6A.
