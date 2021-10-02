A wayward squirrel caused a power outage that affected more than 1,300 customers in a broad swath of downtown Lewiston for about 90 minutes Friday morning.
Avista Communications Manager David Vowels said the squirrel came into contact with electrical equipment within the utility’s Holbrook substation near the north end of Fifth Street. Vowels said crews were able to reroute power by using redundancies in the system while repairs were made to the damaged equipment.
According to Avista’s outage map, the customers affected included a portion of Snake River Avenue in addition to the city’s historic downtown core starting shortly after 9:30 a.m. The outage also affected some areas in the northern portion of Normal Hill. Power for most customers was restored around 11 a.m.