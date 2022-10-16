Editor's Note

This is part of a collaborative series with the Lewiston Tribune and Northwest Public Broadcasting on issues surrounding the Northwest housing shortage.

The Syringa Mobile Home Park was a small community in Moscow plagued by water and sewage issues for decades. Despite a class-action lawsuit from Syringa residents who went without drinkable water for 93 days, the park ultimately closed, leaving residents to find somewhere else to live.

University of Idaho sociology professor Leontina Hormel is writing a book about the issues that led to the collapse of the park. She interviewed multiple park residents, government representatives and attorneys, and followed the water crisis that led to the park residents’ eviction in 2018.

