Squeaky clean

Cliff Schaeffer, a Lewiston Transit driver, cleans the windows of a bus stop on the 700 block of Burrell, part of the west route, Monday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. Schaeffer noted it was a fairly slow day and that, despite people being allowed to ride for free at the moment, few are riding local buses.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

