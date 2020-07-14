Squeaky clean

Cliff Schaeffer, a Lewiston Transit driver, cleans the windows of a bus stop on the 700 block of Burrell, part of the west route, Monday afternoon in the Lewiston Orchards. Schaeffer noted it was a fairly slow day and that, despite people being allowed to ride for free at the moment, few are riding local buses.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region