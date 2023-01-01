Square dancing her way to 100

Fay Gilkey credits her longevity to a happy and active life.
The woman who lives at Wedgewood Terrace, an assisted living facility in Lewiston, is celebrating her 100th birthday today.
Fay Gilkey credits her longevity to a happy and active life.
The woman who lives at Wedgewood Terrace, an assisted living facility in Lewiston, is celebrating her 100th birthday today.
She was born New Year’s Day 1923 on her grandparents’ homestead near what is now Dworshak Reservoir and grew up at her parents’ place on Gilbert Ridge. The farm and cattle ranch was on the edge of the Camas Prairie, about 14 miles from both Orofino and Nezperce.
Gilkey’s childhood home was without running water and electricity for much of her time there and the family traveled by foot or horse and buggy until they got their first automobile when she was a teenager. While growing up, she and siblings, including her twin brother Francis, were kept busy with chores and had little time to play.
“My dad raised most everything and, of course, we had to work in the fields,” she said. “My brother and I’s job was to go about one mile into the pasture to get the cows every night. That was one job we always had.”
Gilkey, nee Musser, attended a one-room schoolhouse at Windy Point near the ranch and later completed a single year of high school at Orofino. She said her family didn’t own a car at the time and it was too far to travel daily from her home to the school.
She met Donald Gilkey when she was 15.
“We went together all the year I was 16, and when I was 17, we got married,” she said.
They had two children, David Gilkey, of Moscow, and the late Carol Curry, of Farmington, N.M. Her husband worked as a carpenter and she raised the children and took care of the family home between Orofino and Greer.
Gilkey kept a big garden at their home and later at the house in Orofino where she and Donald moved in 1996.
“I love to garden, raised most all of our vegetables,” she said. “I loved all kinds of flowers.”
They enjoyed kokanee fishing trips on Dworshak Reservoir and camping and traveling around the Pacific Northwest and to destinations like Yellowstone National Park.
“We had a motorhome and we would just go and spend time. He loved to hunt and fish, so most of our short little cruises, we would go somewhere he could fish.”
After Donald retired, their trips grew longer and included destinations like Florida, Alaska and a cruise through the Panama Canal.
They were avid square dancers for three decades, members of the Orofino Barn Owls, and traveled to dances throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“That was good, clean fun. They say it’s the best exercise and you use all parts of your body and you gotta use your brain,” she said. “We had a good life. We was married 68 years.”
Donald died in 2007.
Gilkey credits dancing and other activities for keeping her fit.
“I can get around still. I don’t walk with a walker or anything yet,” she said. “I use a cane but I don’t really need it that much.”
She lost her vision about five years ago but is otherwise healthy.
“They say I’m the only one in the building that only takes one kind of pill. Most of them have 4 and 5, or 10, 15.”
These days she enjoys interacting with friends and family.
“The only thing I enjoy is phone calls and visits from people, that is about all I can enjoy. I like to have people call me.”
She will celebrate today with family and friends.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.