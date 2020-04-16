Sprucing up a Lewiston landmark

Workers use high-pressure washers to clean the brick wall on the north side of the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in downtown Lewiston, including the artwork on the large brick canvas. The cleaning is part of a project to replace second-floor windows with energy-efficient models, and some external masonry repair and restoration on the 1884 building, the oldest state-owned building still in operation in Idaho. The overall project will take approximately four months to complete, cost close to $600,000 and is being paid for by the Idaho Permanent Building Fund.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

